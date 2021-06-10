Man charged after 30 pounds of high grade marijuana found in car

YORK – A 63-year-old Des Moines, Iowa, man has been charged with three felonies after approximately 30 pounds of high grade marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Kevin J. Putbrese has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

His case has been bound over to District Court, as he waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, a deputy was on patrol (for the York County Sheriff’s Department) on Interstate 80 in the middle of the night when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Putbrese was the driver of the vehicle and the deputy’s account in the court documents say he could smell burned marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle took place, during which approximately 30 pounds of marijuana, in 24 clear garbage bags, were found in the trunk. One of the bags was vacuum-sealed. The search also uncovered a large digital scale, vacuum sealer, trash bags, vacuum sealer bags, two large empty duffel bags, and five marijuana cigarettes that were held in clear cylinder containers labeled “THC.”

Court documents also indicate a review of Putbrese’s criminal history includes the following convictions: controlled substance violation in 2007, a controlled substance violation in 2005, possession of a controlled substance in 2009, failure to affix a tax stamp in 2007, a controlled substance violation in 2009. The deputy indicates this is “only a small portion of Kevin’s criminal record.”