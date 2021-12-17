 Skip to main content
Man changes plea regarding threats and assault in Gresham
Man changes plea regarding threats and assault in Gresham

YORK – A man (with varying addresses in Nebraska) has changed his plea in a case that involved threatening to kill someone and assaulting someone in Gresham.

Dalton Hardisty, 22, was taken into custody by York County Sheriff’s deputies when they were dispatched to Gresham on the report of an assault.

Deputies were informed that Hardisty allegedly threatened to kill a man at a residence there and got into a physical fight with the individual. Both men sustained injuries.

The other man was cited for third degree assault.

Hardisty was arrested and charged with third degree assault and making terroristic threats, which is a Class 3A felony.

It was noted in court documents that Hardisty has a criminal history that includes numerous assaults. The affidavit of probable cause says Hardisty was charged as a minor for assault, and he was arrested for assault in 2015, arrested for assault and making terroristic threats in 2017, arrested for assault in 2019 and arrested for another assault in 2020.

Due to a plea agreement, the charges in York County against him, in this particular case, were amended to one count of third degree assault and the felony was dismissed.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 14.

Hardisty is facing the possibility of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

