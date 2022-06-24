Man caught with rock of meth sentenced to jail

YORK – A man who was caught with a rock of methamphetamine in his vehicle outside a York business has been sentenced.

Kenneth Trombley Whitlow, 28, of New Bedford, Mass., was sentenced in York County District Court with Judge James Stecker presiding.

This case began as a call for service received by the York Police Department, regarding shoplifting at Walmart.

It was reported that two men and a woman had been in the store, with one man taking stolen merchandise out of the store and leaving in a SUV. The woman was said to have had merchandise but she left the store without it, on foot. The other man was still inside the store when the police arrived.

The police found Trombley Whitlow at a nearby business and it was determined there was a bag of methamphetamine inside it. The vehicle was rented by Trombley Whitlow and an inventory search was conducted concerning the shoplifting. During that search, the police found “a large bag of a clear rock substance” which tested positive as methamphetamine.

Trombley Whitlow was initially charged with a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision upon conviction.

That was later amended to a Class 1 misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement, and Trombley Whitlow pleaded no contest to the remaining charge.

This past week, he was sentenced to a term of six months in jail with credit for seven days already served.