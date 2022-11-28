Man caught with meth in Gresham sentenced

YORK – Adam M. Scrivner, 49, of Elk Creek and Genoa, has been sentenced in York County District Court for methamphetamine possession after being stopped by a York County Sheriff’s deputy in Gresham.

While on regular patrol, the deputy says in his affidavit filed with the court that he was in Gresham when he saw a man walking on the west side of the CVA gas station. The deputy says in the affidavit that the man looked at him, entered his vehicle and then drove away. The deputy followed the vehicle as it went east on Road 21 and a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation.

According to court documents, the deputy could smell raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and when asked to join the deputy in his cruiser, Scrivner rolled up his windows, exited the vehicle and locked his vehicle after shutting the door.

Scrivner gave deputies consent to search his person and vehicle and on his person they found a bag of marijuana and a glass pipe with marijuana. In one of his socks, they found a bag with 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

It was noted that Scrivner has an extensive Nebraska criminal history, which includes possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.

This past week, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation. He was also sentenced to two 30-day stints and one 28-day stint in jail, to be served in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.