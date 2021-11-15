Man caught with large amount of meth sentenced to jail, $1,000 fine

YORK – This week, Evan Hasbell, 29, of Oklahoma City, Okla., was sentenced in a case involving a large amount of methamphetamine.
Hasbell was initially charged with delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Following a plea agreement, the first count was dismissed and Hasbell eventually pleaded guilty to the Class 4 felony.
According to court documents, this case began during early morning hours when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol. The deputy says in his affidavit filed with the court that he was parked in the median on Highway 81 between Road 14 and Road 15 when he saw a group of vehicles traveling south. The last vehicle, which was later identified as a 2020 Toyota Camry, was observed to be traveling at an estimated speed above the posted speed limit.
The deputy says he stopped that vehicle and made contact with Hasbell, who was the driver and sole occupant. The deputy indicates Hasbell said he was on his way home to Oklahoma City for his daughter’s birthday party.
It was noted that Hasbell had a small e-cigarette hanging around his neck – the substance in the cartridge tested positive for cannabis.
Following that, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.
Investigators said they found 7.1 grams of methamphetamine which was individually packaged, 5.3 grams of raw marijuana individually packaged, miscellaneous baggies similar to the one containing the narcotics, a digital scale with meth residue and rolling papers.
When he was booked into the jail and waived his rights, the deputy said Hasbell indicated “he wasn’t selling, he just keeps a record so he can keep track of how much he is using. Evan admitted to having a significant drug issue in the past and that he quit until recently when he began using meth again. Evan stated something similar to ‘this isn’t my main source of income,’ referring to narcotic sales and that he has a full-time job for a contracting company.”
This past week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Hasbell to four months in the York County Jail with credit for 66 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $1,065 in restitution/fine.