Man caught with cocaine ordered to pay $2,500

YORK – Joe P. Dinucci, 29, of Eagle Point, Ore., has been ordered to pay a $500 fine and $2,000 in restitution after being caught with cocaine and other drugs in York County.

He was sentenced in York County Court after a plea agreement was reached.

According to court documents, on Dec. 6, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on duty on Interstate 80 when he saw a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on multiple occasions.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Dinucci, who was the driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The deputy said during their conversation, he saw “multiple indicators of criminal activity including a lack of luggage for a cross-country trip, a quick turn around trip, a third-party rental vehicle, an overwhelming odor of air freshener, all of which can be indicators of an individual involved in trafficking illegal substances.”

The deputy said Dinucci admitted to having some marijuana in the vehicle.

The deputy said a probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of marijuana in the center console as well as two other bags.