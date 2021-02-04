Man caught with cocaine ordered to pay $2,500

YORK – Joe P. Dinucci, 29, of Eagle Point, Ore., has been ordered to pay a $500 fine and $2,000 in restitution after being caught with cocaine and other drugs in York County.
He was sentenced in York County Court after a plea agreement was reached.
According to court documents, on Dec. 6, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on duty on Interstate 80 when he saw a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on multiple occasions.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Dinucci, who was the driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The deputy said during their conversation, he saw “multiple indicators of criminal activity including a lack of luggage for a cross-country trip, a quick turn around trip, a third-party rental vehicle, an overwhelming odor of air freshener, all of which can be indicators of an individual involved in trafficking illegal substances.”
The deputy said Dinucci admitted to having some marijuana in the vehicle.
The deputy said a probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of marijuana in the center console as well as two other bags.
“One bag contained a white powdery substance which later field tested positive for cocaine and another bag had approximately 40 Oxycodone pills, an amount that is consistent with distribution. In the trunk of the vehicle, in a duffel bag, the deputy located a sack with approximately $24,0000 in cash. The currency was bundled and rubber-banded in thousand-dollar bundles which, based on my training and experience, I know drug money to often times be bundled. The currency had a strong odor of marijuana and using a D4D test kit determined it to have a large presence of marijuana on the money which is indicative of drug money.”
It was also discovered that Dinucci was currently out on parole, in Oregon, for assault.
Initially, Dinucci was charged with possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2A felony, which was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. It was for this conviction that he was ordered to pay $2,500.
Initially, he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony; possession of money during a drug-related violation, a Class 4 felony; and possession of more than one ounce but less than one pound of marijuana, a misdemeanor. All of those charges were dismissed.