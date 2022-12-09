 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man caught with cocaine gets amendment to misdemeanor

York County Courthouse

YORK – Michael D. Smith, Jr., 32, of Massachusetts, has been given a plea agreement in which cocaine possession was amended to a misdemeanor.

Smith Jr. pleaded no contest to attempted possession, a Class 1 misdemeanor, during a recent hearing in York County District Court.

The case began when an officer with the York Police Department was dispatched, in the middle of the night, to a convenience store in York on the report of a man acting strange and appearing to be intoxicated.

When the officer spoke with the man, who was identified as Smith, it was learned he had a warrant out of Ohio.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found plastic bags containing heroin and another with cocaine inside. They also found soda cans and used syringes with burn marks and residue, as well as several packages of Narcan which is used in case of an opioid overdose.

He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 27.

