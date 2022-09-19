Man caught with cocaine and heroin pleads not guilty

YORK – A man caught with cocaine in his possession in York has pleaded not guilty.

Arraignment proceedings for Houston Ousley were held this past week in York County District Court. The 29-year-old from East Chicago, Ill., is charged with possession of a controlled substance, following contact with an officer with the York Police Department.

In the middle of the night, the officer was dispatched to a convenience store at the York interchange on the report of a man acting strangely and appearing to be under the influence of drugs.

When the officer spoke with the man, who was identified as Michael D. Smith Jr., he learned he had a warrant out of Ohio and he was traveling with his work partner -- Ousley – from Chicago to California.

Ousley came inside the store and told the officer he was the owner of the pickup truck they were driving. Ousley gave consent for a search, according to court documents. It is alleged two used syringes were found and he said it was for a drug to help with his drug addiction – although the officers knew that particular drug is not typically prescribed as an injectable drug.

Inside the vehicle, the officers found plastic bags containing heroin and another with cocaine inside. They also found soda cans and used syringes with burn marks and residue, as well as several packages of Narcan which is used in case of an opioid overdose.

Both men were arrested.

Now that Ousley has pleaded not guilty, a jury trial has been scheduled for mid-December.

If found guilty, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, as the charge is a Class 4 felony.