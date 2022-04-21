 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man caught with 82 pounds of pot by Waco pleads not guilty

WACO – Damian Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, North Carolina, has pleaded not guilty to five felonies after being caught with 82 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop by Waco.

According to the state patrol, a trooper saw a Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign as it exited Interstate 80 at the Waco interchange.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 82 pounds of marijuana, nearly three pounds of THC wax and nine grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

The driver, Amy Taylor, 58, of Sacramento, Calif., and passenger, Damian Taylor, 22, were arrested.

Damian Taylor was arraigned this past week in York County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

A jury trial has been set for late July.

