Man caught with 60 pounds of meth pleads not guilty to high level felony

YORK – A driver who was caught with 61 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County last February has pleaded not guilty to a Class 1B felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison upon conviction.

Albert Bailey, 52, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, entered his plea in York County District Court during arraignment proceedings before Judge James Stecker.

According to York County Sheriff Investigator Alex Hildebrand, a deputy and his canine, Loki, stopped Bailey’s vehicle two miles west of the Bradshaw exit on Interstate 80, for a traffic violation.

At the time of Bailey’s arrest, Hildebrand said, “during the contact, the deputy became suspicious that the single male occupant of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity. The deputy deployed his police service dog, Loki, on the vehicle where the dog alerted and indicated to the odor of controlled substances coming from inside the back of the truck. A probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle and that resulted in the discovery of 61 pounds of methamphetamine.”

Hildebrand said the street value of the methamphetamine was $439,000.

Bailey also pleaded not guilty to having no drug tax stamp, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision.

A jury trial has been set for late October.