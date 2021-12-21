Man caught with 30 pounds of marijuana gets misdemeanor conviction

YORK – A man who was caught with 30 pounds of marijuana and initially charged with three felonies has had his charges amended to a single misdemeanor count.
Kevin Putbrese, 64, of Des Moines, Iowa, reached a plea agreement with the prosecution and pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night on Interstate 80 and he saw a motorist speeding and driving over the shoulder line.
A traffic stop was initiated and Putbrese was the driver. In court documents, the deputy says he could smell an overwhelming odor of burned marijuana and the deputy, in having a conversation with Putbrese, began to suspect Putbrese was transporting a large amount of illegal narcotics. The deputy request consent to search, which was denied.
However, due to the odor of the marijuana, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.
During that search, 30 pounds of marijuana in 24 clear garbage bags were found in the trunk. Also during the search, according to court documents, deputies found a large digital scale, a vacuum sealer, trash bags, vacuum sealer bags, two large empty duffel bags and some joints.
It was also noted that Putbrese has a criminal history that includes the following convictions: controlled substance violation in 2007, controlled substance violation in 2005, controlled substance violation in 2001, controlled substance violation in 2010, possession of a controlled substance in 2009, failure to have tax stamp in 2007, controlled substance violation in 2009. The deputy also notes this is “only a small portion of his criminal record.”
Regarding the current case in York County District Court, Putbrese is facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.
Sentencing has been set for Feb. 15 in the York County District Court.