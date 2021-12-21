Man caught with 30 pounds of marijuana gets misdemeanor conviction

YORK – A man who was caught with 30 pounds of marijuana and initially charged with three felonies has had his charges amended to a single misdemeanor count.

Kevin Putbrese, 64, of Des Moines, Iowa, reached a plea agreement with the prosecution and pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night on Interstate 80 and he saw a motorist speeding and driving over the shoulder line.

A traffic stop was initiated and Putbrese was the driver. In court documents, the deputy says he could smell an overwhelming odor of burned marijuana and the deputy, in having a conversation with Putbrese, began to suspect Putbrese was transporting a large amount of illegal narcotics. The deputy request consent to search, which was denied.

However, due to the odor of the marijuana, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.