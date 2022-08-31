 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Court

Man caught with 222 pounds of pot sent to prison

  • 0
York County Courthouse

YORK COUNTY – In mid-May, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found 222 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco. This week, the man responsible for the large load was sentenced to a term of 18-36 months in prison.

He was sentenced by District Judge James Stecker.

According to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the NSP, a trooper was on regular patrol when he saw a Nissan Quest speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 360. A traffic stop was initiated.

A probable cause search revealed the 222 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags in the cargo area of the van.

Thomas said Rigoberto Prado Barajas, 23, of Patterson, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp.

People are also reading…

Barajas was taken to the York County Jail and formal charges were filed.

He was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, Class 1, 2 or 3 schedules, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony.

While Barajas was sentenced to 1 ½-3 years in prison, he was given credit for 146 days already served in the York County Jail.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

York man killed in train accident

York man killed in train accident

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his…

Watch Now: Related Video

People are stealing shopping baskets from New Jersey stores after strict plastic bag ban

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News