Man caught with 222 pounds of marijuana pleads guilty

YORK COUNTY – In mid-May, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found 222 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco. This week, the man they say was responsible for the large load was arraigned in York County District Court, during which he pleaded guilty.

According to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the NSP, a trooper was on regular patrol when he saw a Nissan Quest speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 360. A traffic stop was initiated.

A probable cause search revealed the 222 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags in the cargo area of the van.

Thomas said Rigoberto Prado Barajas, 23, of Patterson, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp.

He was taken to the York County Jail and formal charges were filed.

He was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, Class 1, 2 or 3 schedules, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony. The marijuana and tax stamp charges were dismissed.

He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Aug. 22.

