Man caught with 15 pounds of pot formally charged

YORK – Jonathon Diego Guzman, 25, of Mundelein, lll., has been formally charged with five felonies after being caught with 15 pounds of packaged marijuana during a traffic stop in York County.

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol pulled Guzman over on Interstate 80, due to a traffic violation. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was also called to the scene.

In court documents, the trooper said Guzman had a standoffish and defensive demeanor as he spoke with the law enforcement officer and that he made strange comments about his travels.

It was also noted that his passenger was shaking and appeared to be extremely nervous.

When Guzman and his passenger were asked further questions, law enforcement officers say in the report they became agitated and argumentative and consent to search was denied.

The deputy’s K-9 partner was deployed, which indicated to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officers allegedly found three bags containing 15 heat sealed containers of marijuana; two more heat sealed bags containing marijuana, 14 sheets of THC wax weighing 5.6 pounds and a THC vape pen. The total amount of marijuana was said to weigh 17 pounds.

Guzman has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both being Class 2A felonies; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

The case has been bound over to District Court.