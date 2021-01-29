Man arrested on drug, weapons charges after driving in wrong lanes on Highway 81

The deputy said a preliminary breath test indicated he had a blood alcohol content of .062 – which is under the legal limit for alcohol consumption, but close to the limit of .08.

“Based off my observations, training and experience, it is my opinion Scott was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and could not safely operate a motor vehicle,” the deputy says in court documents.

Hofferber was arrested and a search of his person was conducted. Court documents indicate that during that search, a small Ziploc baggie containing a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine was located in Hofferber’s front right jeans pocket and a field test of the substance came back positive for methamphetamine.

During the search of the vehicle, it is alleged deputies found a pair of brass/iron knuckles underneath the driver’s seat; a plastic bag containing marijuana; a large Crown Royal bag containing a methamphetamine pipe, a marijuana grinder, rolling papers, a roller and a wooden marijuana pipe.

The deputy added that Hofferber refused to provide a urine sample to determine the concentration of drugs in his body.

And the deputy says further that a review of Hofferber’s criminal history shows he is a convicted felon stemming from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Bonneville County, Idaho, and he has had a conviction of escape and there were several entries indicating failure to appear and bench warrants. It was also noted that he has two outstanding non-extraditable warrants out of the State of Idaho.