Man arrested in intoxicated situation at Henderson pleads not guilty to five charges

YORK – A 62-year-old New Mexico man who is facing two felony charges after being intoxicated, threatening sheriff’s deputies and resisting arrest at the Henderson interchange has entered pleas of not guilty to five counts in District Court.
Charles H. Schultz of Anthony, N.M., was in York County District Court this week for arraignment proceedings.
It was in the middle of the afternoon when the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to send a deputy to help another with a possible intoxicated man at the Henderson Fuel Mart.
It had been reported that Schultz drove recklessly into the fuel station and then was stumbling as he exited his vehicle. The first deputy saw that the vehicle had run over a curb and multiple alcoholic beverages were on the ground outside the vehicle.
The second deputy began to conduct a field sobriety test and he “asked Schultz to place his feet together and put his arms by his side. Schultz stated he could not do that because he was drunk. Schultz became agitated and denied any wrongdoing. He said he should be arrested if he had done anything wrong.”
In the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy says that while attempting to place Schultz in custody, he “became combative and began to resist arrest.” Both deputies were needed, they said, to get Schultz fully into custody.
They said as they tried to place him in the back of a cruiser, Schultz attempted to kick the passenger side mirror but missed. When inside the cruiser, he began attempting to kick out the window, they allege. They say during the struggle, the patrol car door was dented.
The affidavit says Schultz was taken out of the cruiser and while they were applying leg restraints on him, Schultz went limp and appeared to lose consciousness. The deputies “carefully placed Schultz on the ground on his side and monitored his breathing while calling for Henderson Rescue to transport him to the hospital for unknown injuries.”
They say that while he was in the hospital, “Schultz again became combative and threatened officers’ lives and their families’ lives.”
He was eventually transported to the York County Jail, where he remains in custody.
This week, Schultz pleaded not guilty to terroristic threats, resisting arrest, driving under revocation, criminal mischief and second offense driving under the influence.
A jury trial was set for Oct. 26.
Schultz’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel asked for a reduction in his client’s bond, from $50,000, 10% to $10,000, 10%.
“We are asking the court to consider the severity of his crimes and his ability to pay the bond,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “And we ask the court to consider the defendant’s history which involves a number of assaults. When you balance these factors with the statute, the current bond is appropriate. There is a victim involved. He has a history of assaults, he’s been convicted before of resisting arrest. He is a danger to the community. And his residence is in New Mexico.”