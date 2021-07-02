Man arrested in intoxicated situation at Henderson pleads not guilty to five charges

They said as they tried to place him in the back of a cruiser, Schultz attempted to kick the passenger side mirror but missed. When inside the cruiser, he began attempting to kick out the window, they allege. They say during the struggle, the patrol car door was dented.

The affidavit says Schultz was taken out of the cruiser and while they were applying leg restraints on him, Schultz went limp and appeared to lose consciousness. The deputies “carefully placed Schultz on the ground on his side and monitored his breathing while calling for Henderson Rescue to transport him to the hospital for unknown injuries.”

They say that while he was in the hospital, “Schultz again became combative and threatened officers’ lives and their families’ lives.”

He was eventually transported to the York County Jail, where he remains in custody.

This week, Schultz pleaded not guilty to terroristic threats, resisting arrest, driving under revocation, criminal mischief and second offense driving under the influence.

A jury trial was set for Oct. 26.

Schultz’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel asked for a reduction in his client’s bond, from $50,000, 10% to $10,000, 10%.