Man arrested after acting strange in York convenience store, found with heroin and cocaine

YORK – A 32-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged with drug possession after acting strange in a York convenience store and later found to have heroin and cocaine.

Michael Smith Jr., of Wareham, Massachusetts, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

The case began in the middle of the night when York Police officers were dispatched to the convenience store on the report of a suspicious man who was “acting very strange and appeared to be under the influence of drugs,” according to court documents. “According to the reporting party, the man was standing but was slumped over by the coffee machine for several minutes.”

Officers said they found Smith to be “confused, disoriented and displaying several indicators of drug use.”

Court documents indicate Smith told the officers that he and his work partner were driving from Chicago to California to deliver some items for a customer. The man also admitted there was a warrant for his arrest in Ohio.

It is also alleged that Smith produced two used syringes from his jeans pocket and turned it over to an officer, saying he was prescribed Suboxone to help with his drug addiction – but officers note in court documents that Suboxone is not commonly prescribed as an injectable drug. Smith also allegedly gave consent for a search of the vehicle that he and his business partner were driving.

During the search, officers allegedly found bags containing heroin and cocaine. Inside Smith’s backpack, they found additional syringes, soda cans with burn marks and residue, as well as several packages of Narcan which is used in case of an opioid overdose.

Arraignment proceedings for Smith have been set for mid-August.

He’s been charged with a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.