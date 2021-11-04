Man allegedly caught with rock of meth in rental is arraigned

YORK – A man who was allegedly caught with a rock of methamphetamine in his vehicle outside a York business has been arraigned.

Kenneth Trombley Whitlow, 28, of New Bedford, Mass., was arraigned in York County District Court with Judge James Stecker presiding.

This case began as a call for service received by the York Police Department, regarding shoplifting at Walmart.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was reported that two men and a woman had been in the store, with one man taking stolen merchandise out of the store and leaving in a SUV. The woman was said to have had merchandise but she left the store without it, on foot. The other man was still inside the store when the police arrived.

The police found Trombley Whitlow at a nearby business and it was determined there was a bag of methamphetamine inside it. The vehicle was rented by Trombley Whitlow and an inventory search was conducted concerning the shoplifting. During that search, the police allegedly found “a large bag of a clear rock substance” which tested positive as methamphetamine.

Trombley Whitlow is charged with a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision upon conviction.

Judge Stecker set a jury trial date for late February.