Man allegedly caught with cocaine, other drugs, pleads not guilty

YORK – Trenton Graham, 41, of Aurora, Colo., who was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy in York County for a traffic violation, has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies in a case where he is accused of having cocaine and other drugs in his possession.

According to court documents, the deputy stopped Graham for speeding on Interstate 80. During a criminal history check, the deputy learned Graham has a history of drug-related crimes.

When he was questioned about his travel plans, the deputy alleges Graham was very nervous. The deputy also alleges Graham told him there was a small amount of cocaine in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass vile in the center console containing a white powdery substance, which field tested positive as cocaine. They also found a baggie of cocaine and a $20 bill that had cocaine residue on it.

While questioned, it is alleged Graham told deputies there were drugs inside a safe in the trunk and he agreed to give them the code. Inside the safe, they allegedly found a baggie of methamphetamine, a baggie of marijuana, several small bags with white residue and crystal-like substances, a tooter straw, 14 units of Oxycontin, 14 pieces of Adderall, seven dosages of Propranolol Hydrochloride, six dosages of Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride, six units of Ziprasidone Hydrochloride, three units of Gabapentin.

It was noted in court documents that Graham’s criminal history includes convictions for cultivating marijuana, driving under the influence and several charges pertaining to possession and use of controlled substances.

In this case, he has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, all Class 4 felonies; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

During this week’s arraignment proceedings, Graham pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

A jury trial has been set for mid-autumn in the York County District Court.