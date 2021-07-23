Man accused of threatening York woman

YORK – Zaine D. Mason, 20, of Aurora, has been charged with felony terroristic threats as he is accused of threatening a woman in York.

The charge of terroristic threat is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the woman showed Snapshot photos and comments Mason allegedly sent to her. It is also alleged that he sent inappropriate photos of her to other people.

The comments to the woman, from Mason, included “You’re getting put in the hospital same as your ** ** boyfriend,” and “I’ll ** you up myself,” and “I’m gonna’ get you.”

The police officer who filed the affidavit says most of the screenshots contained a photo of Mason’s face along with the threatening language.

In the affidavit, the police officer reports, “she stated to me that she feared for her safety and believes Zaine will follow through and commit a crime of violence against her, especially because he has already allegedly assaulted a friend of hers.”

Mason waived his preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.