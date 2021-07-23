 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of threatening York woman
0 comments

Man accused of threatening York woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Addition Sheriff stock
YNT / Eric J Eckert

YORK – Zaine D. Mason, 20, of Aurora, has been charged with felony terroristic threats as he is accused of threatening a woman in York.

The charge of terroristic threat is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the woman showed Snapshot photos and comments Mason allegedly sent to her. It is also alleged that he sent inappropriate photos of her to other people.

The comments to the woman, from Mason, included “You’re getting put in the hospital same as your ** ** boyfriend,” and “I’ll ** you up myself,” and “I’m gonna’ get you.”

The police officer who filed the affidavit says most of the screenshots contained a photo of Mason’s face along with the threatening language.

In the affidavit, the police officer reports, “she stated to me that she feared for her safety and believes Zaine will follow through and commit a crime of violence against her, especially because he has already allegedly assaulted a friend of hers.”

Mason waived his preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News