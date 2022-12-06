 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURT

Man accused of threatening police officers

York County Courthouse 2

YORK – Randall Olachia, 54, of Lincoln, is accused of threatening harm against three York Police officers and has been formally charged.

Olachia appeared for arraignment in York County District Court this past week, during which he pleaded not guilty to three counts of terroristic threats.

Each count is a Class 3A felony. If convicted, he could be facing up to three years in prison with 18 month of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine, for each count.

The details regarding the nature threats have not been provided.

Per Olachia’s not guilty plea, a jury trial was set for late February.

