Man accused of threatening people in Gresham

YORK – Kalin Koehn, 19, who is listed in court documents as a transient, is accused of felony terroristic threats in which he allegedly threatened to kill people in Gresham.

The affidavit filed with the court indicates a deputy was dispatched to Gresham on the report a transient needed medical attention, but while on the way there, it was reported the transient (identified as Koehn) was involved in a physical altercation in Gresham.

Witnesses said Koehn had become aggressive with them and they knew he’d used methamphetamine in the past.

They allege Koehn threatened to rape a woman and a child, as well as said, “I will come back with a .38 special and kill **).

The deputy indicates that the witnesses said they believed he could be capable of shooting them. They also said they didn’t want him on their property.

The charge against Koehn is a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

The case has been bound over to District Court, as Koehn waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.

Arraignment proceedings are pending.