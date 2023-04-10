Olachia appeared for a status hearing in York County District Court this past week, during which he pleaded no contest to three counts of third degree assault – each count is a Class 1 misdemeanor. He was initially charged with three counts of terroristic threats, which were each a Class 3A felony. He was facing the possibility of up to three years in prison for each count; due to the plea agreement he is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail for each count.