YORK – Randall Olachia, 54, of Lincoln, who was accused of threatening harm against three York Police officers, has changed his plea from not guilty to no contest.
The change of plea was part of an agreement.
Olachia appeared for a status hearing in York County District Court this past week, during which he pleaded no contest to three counts of third degree assault – each count is a Class 1 misdemeanor. He was initially charged with three counts of terroristic threats, which were each a Class 3A felony. He was facing the possibility of up to three years in prison for each count; due to the plea agreement he is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail for each count.
The details regarding the nature threats have not been provided.
Sentencing has been set for June 15. A substance abuse evaluation was ordered in the matter.