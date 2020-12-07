Man accused of theft, flight and drug possession

YORK – Timothy M. Coury, 41, of Hollywood, Calif., has been charged with several felonies after allegedly fleeing from local law enforcement in a stolen vehicle and then later being found with methamphetamine in a York hotel.

According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the case began when the York Police Department was dispatched to a York business upon the report that a man was asking customers where he could buy drugs. He was then reported to be traveling southbound on Lincoln Avenue in a Toyota Tacoma with California license plates.

The police officer says in the document he filed with the court that he saw the vehicle in a parking stall in front of another business in York. He said he exited his patrol vehicle and approached the vehicle. He said the driver began to slowly pull away and “when I knocked on the side of the vehicle to gain his attention, he began to leave the parking lot.”

The officer said the driver then turned southbound on South Lincoln Avenue, at a high rate of speed, running a stop sign. The police officer said he attempted to catch up with him, and that the driver (later identified as Coury) was traveling at a much higher rate of speed than the posted speed limit.

