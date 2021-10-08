 Skip to main content
Man accused of taking law enforcement officers on pursuit with stolen motorcycle.
YORK – Adam L. Hilton, 35, of Denver, Colo., has been charged with theft and operating a operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest after allegedly taking law enforcement officers on a high speed pursuit on a motorcycle.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department says in the affidavit filed with the York County Court that he was on Interstate 80 when he saw a man on a motorcycle who was not wearing a helmet. He said the motorcyclist exited at York and as he tried to get his attention, the motorcyclist sped away -- now southbound on Highway 81. The deputy said as he followed, the man on the motorcycle was weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed, with heavy traffic in the area.

The deputy says the man on the motorcycle reached speeds of 100 mph going down Highway 81 and at the intersection with Road 8, he did a U-turn and proceeded back to the north. The deputy said he was driving very recklessly and speeding.

“As we continued northbound on Highway 81, where speeds up to 115 mph were reached, other units got involved in the pursuit,” the affidavit says.

When they reached Highway 34, the man on the motorcycle – determined to be Hilton – turned east and began driving toward Waco. During that time, deputies say Hilton was driving in excess of 115 mph and was passing vehicles on the shoulder.

Then he turned north on Highway 69, past Gresham and into Polk County and they entered the town of Shelby where a Polk County deputy was waiting. At the north side of town, Hilton turned east into the high school parking lot and proceeded eastbound until he drove on the grass to turn around – that’s where he was taken into custody.

It was determined that Hilton had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The motorcycle had no license plates and it was discovered it was stolen from North Town Motors in Des Moines, Iowa.

The case against Hilton has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

