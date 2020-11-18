Man accused of sixth DUI after being arrested in York

YORK – A man from Henderson, Nevada, who stopped in York, is now facing a charge of sixth offense driving under the influence.
Douglas Shutte, 44, was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro when a York police officer saw him allegedly commit a traffic violation on South Lincoln Avenue, according to court documents.
In the affidavit filed with the court, the police officer says he activated his lights signaling a traffic stop, but Shutte made a U-turn and went the other direction a short distance until finally coming to a stop in a parking lot of a business at the York interchange.
The officer said he could smell a “very strong odor of alcohol emitting from inside the Camaro. I also saw one open bottle of beer lying on the cooler in the passenger seat next to him.”
The officer says in the affidavit that he asked for a field sobriety test and Shutte allegedly failed. A preliminary breath test was administered with the results allegedly being .148 (.08 is the legal limit).
Court documents indicate that Shutte was arrested and a tow inventory was done of the vehicle, during which 21 open alcohol containers were found inside the vehicle.
The officer said Shutte refused to give a legal sample of his breath at the jail and he was charged with refusal.
The officer indicates that Shutte’s criminal history shows five prior conviction for DUI in the past 15 years – four in Nevada in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2016, as well as one in St. Louis County, Va., in 2007.
The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
This is a Class 2 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison upon conviction.
Shutte is out of custody on a $35,000, 10 percent bond, court documents indicate.
