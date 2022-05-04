Man accused of selling meth to undercover informant at Henderson

YORK – A 36-year-old man from Harvard is accused of selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant in Henderson while investigators listened, watched and recorded the transaction.

Phillip M. Sanford has been charged with four felonies and is accused of being a habitual criminal.

He is charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony; conspiracy to commit a Class 1D felony, a Class 1D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

The Class 1D felonies carry possible maximum sentences of 50 years in prison upon conviction and habitual criminal status could tack on another 10-60 years in prison.

According to court documents, an undercover investigator for the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP) met with a confidential informant at a staging area in Harvard. The informant was provided with $400 in cash. They then went to a location near Henderson as the informant had made arrangements to meet Sanford at a local convenience store to purchase methamphetamine.

Listening and recording devices were used during the transaction.

Court documents indicate that law enforcement officials watched and listened as Sanford allegedly sold a large amount of methamphetamine to the confidential informant working with police.

Following the transaction, the investigators took possession of the methamphetamine from the confidential informant.

Sanford is being accused of being a habitual criminal because of his history which includes a 2012 conviction in Lancaster County for aiding consummation of a felony resulting in a 1-2-year prison sentence and a 2018 conviction in Adams County for possession of a controlled substance resulting in a two-year prison sentence.

Regarding the new charges, Sanford pleaded not guilty to all of them, during his arraignment proceedings this past week in York County District Court.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late summer.