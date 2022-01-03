Man accused of running from cops with loaded handgun in belt

YORK – Keith Devito, 25, of Apache Junction, Arizona, has been charged in a case where he is accused of fleeing from law enforcement on Interstate 80 while in the possession of illegal firearms, including a loaded handgun in his belt.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was informed about a careless driver on Interstate 80. The driver was said to be well in excess of the posted speed limit and it was crossing onto the shoulder consistently.

The deputy saw the speeding vehicle and attempted to catch up to it. In court documents, the deputy says the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed while rapidly changing lanes and driving on the shoulder.

When the driver – Devito – failed to slow or stop after the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, a pursuit began.

The deputy said the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph, passing other motorists on the shoulder. Tire deflation devices were deployed on three separate occasions by law enforcement officers which led to three of the four vehicle tires being deflated. Even with three of the four tires destroyed, the vehicle continued to drive on the rims. Ultimately the vehicle came to a stop in Lancaster County.