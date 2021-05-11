Man accused of possessing meth and drug money

YORK – James McDonald, 31, of Wahoo, has been charged in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine and $2,500 in drug buy money.

The case against McDonald has been bound over to District Court, where he is charged with possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1B felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of money while violating (drug law), a Class 4 felony.

The Class 1B felony carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison, upon conviction. The Class 4 felonies each carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, was on regular patrol in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, near the York exit. The affidavit says he saw an eastbound pickup with two aftermarket auxiliary LED lights mounted to the front of the truck underneath the headlights and they were not dimmed when approaching other vehicle, including his patrol unit.

A traffic stop was initiated.

McDonald was the driver and he gave consent for a search.