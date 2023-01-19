 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of possessing hazardous drugs, illegal weapons

York County Courthouse 2

YORK – A man arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Department has been formally charged with delivery and possession of exceptionally hazardous drugs as well as possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ryan Warrick, 37, of Yorktown, Virginia, was stopped by a deputy with the YSO on Interstate 80 for traffic violations. Warrick was the driver and lone occupant.

The affidavit filed with the court says the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana and during a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found a marijuana blunt in the ashtray. They also found an ammunition box in the trunk which contained the following items: 7.6 ounces of raw marijuana, 9.1 ounces of concentrated THC, three different kinds of prescription drugs with multiple pills in different bottles, a Kimber 1911 .45 caliber handgun and two .45 caliber magazines containing 14 rounds.

The prescription drugs were not labeled and had no marking consistent with a legal medical prescription, the affidavit says.

Warrick has been charged with deliver of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and possession of one ounce to one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony.

Warrick was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in York County Court this week.

