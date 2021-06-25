Man accused of hauling 36 pounds of high grade marijuana in York County

YORK – A 40-year-old Minnesota man has been formally charged and bound over to District Court in a case where he is accused of hauling 36 ½ pounds of high grade into York County.

Phong Quang Le of Burnsville, Minn., was stopped by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department on Interstate 80 for speeding.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, the deputy also alleged that Le also drove in both lanes at the same time, with the vehicle straddling the center line.

The deputy’s narcotics detection dog alerted to the indication of the presence of illegal drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 36 ½ pounds of marijuana in 37 different plastic bags and stored in trash bags and suitcases. The deputies said they also found court paperwork inside one of the suitcases, which were addressed to Le.

Le has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. The Class 4 felonies carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.

Le waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.