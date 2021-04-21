Man accused of forging checks at York businesses

YORK – Bret Brewer, 40, of Blanchard, Okla., has been charged with five counts of felony forgery after passing forged checks at York businesses.

The case against Brewer has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are currently pending.

An officer with the York Police Department was dispatched to a York business upon the report of forgery.

The police officer says in his affidavit filed with the court that when he arrived at the business, he spoke with several workers. He was told that a man had made two separate purchases buying chainsaws and other items. And the workers said they found out the checks he used were fake.

“When looking at the checks, you could tell they were not from a bank,” the officer says in his affidavit. “It appeared that someone had printed them and cut them from a sheet of paper. There was no perforated line as if it was torn from a checkbook. They were missing the amount box and the amount line. The routing number on the bottom was a correct number for the bank.”

The worker said he had contacted the bank and asked if it was a valid check. He was told no, and the driver’s license number on the check did not match the customer on the account.

