Man accused of forging checks at York businesses

YORK – Bret Brewer, 40, of Blanchard, Okla., has been charged with five counts of felony forgery after passing forged checks at York businesses.
The case against Brewer has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are currently pending.
An officer with the York Police Department was dispatched to a York business upon the report of forgery.
The police officer says in his affidavit filed with the court that when he arrived at the business, he spoke with several workers. He was told that a man had made two separate purchases buying chainsaws and other items. And the workers said they found out the checks he used were fake.
“When looking at the checks, you could tell they were not from a bank,” the officer says in his affidavit. “It appeared that someone had printed them and cut them from a sheet of paper. There was no perforated line as if it was torn from a checkbook. They were missing the amount box and the amount line. The routing number on the bottom was a correct number for the bank.”
The worker said he had contacted the bank and asked if it was a valid check. He was told no, and the driver’s license number on the check did not match the customer on the account.
In reviewing video recordings from inside the store, the suspect appeared to be hiding his face with his baseball hat.
Meanwhile, the bank account in question was closed after the real customer was contacted about this likely forgery situation.
The real owner of that bank account called the police and said more fake checks had been written on his account. It was discovered that more checks had been written out to other York businesses, in large amounts -- $125, $139, $204.
The police went to those businesses to review video and it was determined that it was the same man.
A few days later, the police received a call from a deputy in Cass County who said he had questions about the case. He said they had several checks written in their area. Photos were shared and Cass County law enforcement officials said they may have had contact with the suspect.
It was determined, over the course of the investigation involving law enforcement here and in Cass County, that the suspect was Bret Brewer – who incidentally had been using his brother’s identity and going as Chad Brewer. It was also discovered that Bret Brewer had an active warrant in Adams County.
An arrest warrant was issued for Brewer and it appears he has now been taken into custody.