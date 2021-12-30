Man accused of fleeing to Henderson, having meth

YORK – Jordan Johnson Peterson, 37, of Rifle, Colo., is accused of running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol just east of Henderson, while being in possession of methamphetamine and a concealed knife.
Peterson is charged with three felonies, which include possession of a deadly weapon while in the commission of a felony, a Class 3 felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to court documents, the trooper allegedly saw Peterson speeding on Interstate 80 during very early morning hours. A traffic stop was initiated about a mile east of Henderson.
During that traffic stop, according to court documents, the trooper said he could smell burned marijuana and Peterson indicated he hadn’t smoke marijuana since the morning before.
When the trooper asked Peterson to step out of the vehicle, the defendant refused and put the vehicle in gear. The trooper yelled for him to stop, which Peterson did for a brief moment before taking off again.
A pursuit began.
Peterson did eventually pull off Interstate 80 and stop at the Henderson Fuel Mart.
The trooper alleges Peterson would not comply. Deputies with York and Hamilton Counties arrived, and Peterson was arrested.
During a search of the vehicle, according to court documents, deputies found marijuana, paraphernalia and a concealed knife.
It is also alleged Peterson was non-compliant when being searched at the county jail, during which deputies and corrections staff allegedly found methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe on his person.
Peterson waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.