Man accused of fleeing from troopers in York County

YORK – A 33-year-old man from Milwaukee, Wis., is accused of taking state patrol troopers on a high speed chase in York.
David Fletcher has been charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and the case has been bound over to District Court.
A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped a vehicle near the York exit on Interstate 80 for a traffic infraction. In the trooper’s affidavit, filed with the court, he said he could smell an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle when he approached it.
The driver was identified as Jose Lopez of Tennessee and the trooper had Lopez come to his cruiser to answer some questions.
Dispatch responded back to the trooper (according to court documents) that the driver’s license number did not come back as being on file and a mobile-automated fingerprint identification system was utilized which brought back identification for the driver as David Fletcher. At that point, the trooper said Fletcher became “extremely nervous and continued to move around the seat.”
As another trooper was enroute, Fletcher asked the trooper several times if he could step out of the vehicle so he could stretch his legs. And then, he opened the passenger door and ran to the driver’s seat of his own vehicle and quickly accelerated.
“Fletcher drove through the median into the westbound lanes, then onto the York exit ramp. He then drove across the westbound lanes with oncoming traffic, back into the median and onto the eastbound lanes. He then accelerated to 130 mph, passing several vehicles on the shoulder at 100 mph and higher. Several vehicles applied their brakes to avoid a collision with Fletcher. Fletcher accelerated to 120 mph and exited at mile marker 373 (the Goehner exit) at approximately 85 mph. The vehicle began to lose control and slide off the road into the east ditch. The vehicle struck a road sign, some trees and an unoccupied semi parked at the bottom of the ditch,” according to court documents.
The trooper saw Fletcher run around a building and commands were given to the passengers in the vehicle to keep their hands up. All responding units set up a perimeter to keep Fletcher contained.
Eventually, troopers found Fletcher and he was transported to the hospital in Seward upon his complaints of shoulder pain. Apparently, Fletcher had fallen out of a tree while hiding from law enforcement.
It was found Fletcher had two fully extraditable warrants out of Wisconsin.
After Fletcher was medically cleared, he was transported to the York County Jail.