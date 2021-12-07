Man accused of fleeing from troopers in York County

“Fletcher drove through the median into the westbound lanes, then onto the York exit ramp. He then drove across the westbound lanes with oncoming traffic, back into the median and onto the eastbound lanes. He then accelerated to 130 mph, passing several vehicles on the shoulder at 100 mph and higher. Several vehicles applied their brakes to avoid a collision with Fletcher. Fletcher accelerated to 120 mph and exited at mile marker 373 (the Goehner exit) at approximately 85 mph. The vehicle began to lose control and slide off the road into the east ditch. The vehicle struck a road sign, some trees and an unoccupied semi parked at the bottom of the ditch,” according to court documents.