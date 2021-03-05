Man accused of fleeing from law enforcement

YORK – A late night law enforcement pursuit has resulted in a 39-year-old man being charged with a Class 4 felony.

Michael A. Beard of Lincoln has been formally charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

This case began when York Police officers stopped a vehicle, in which Beard was a passenger. They said they knew Beard had an active warrant for absconding parole and escape – and when confronted, he gave them a false name and took off running, resisting arrest.

Officers were not able to apprehend him at that time, yet they identified Beard by photograph and tattoos. They said they also confirmed the man was Beard because it was confirmed by the driver of the vehicle.

Beard was known to have a vehicle parked in a parking lot (in the northern portion of York). Law enforcement officers watched the vehicle, which was a car with no plates. They had been told the vehicle had been disabled but felt confident that Beard would come back for it. During the night, an officer saw Beard sneak up to and get into the vehicle “and to my surprise it started. He drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed.”

At that time, another officer was arriving at the scene, with lights on, and they said Beard made no attempt to stop.