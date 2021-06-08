Man accused of fleeing from law enforcement in York

The police department and sheriff’s department then assisted in order to locate the vehicle. The troopers were informed of the vehicle’s previous owner’s address and when they were contacted, they said they sold the vehicle two weeks earlier to Martin. They also advised they thought Martin lived in Geneva and they provided the VIN number for the vehicle.

The trooper went to York County Corrections to speak with Martin who told him he was the only person in the vehicle and “he freaked out” when he saw the trooper’s cruiser. “Martin stated he got off of parole in early March and he said his license was suspended and that’s why he fled. He agreed he was driving extremely fast on residential streets. He said he drove to (that particular house) and parked the vehicle. He said he then went to a relative’s house to inform her that he was going to be going to jail. He said he also was working to inform his boss that he was going to be going to jail” and while walking back to where the vehicle was, he was taken into custody by the police department.