YORK – Malcom Brown, 31, of Johnston, Iowa, has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in a case where he allegedly assaulted and threatened a York woman before firing a gun into the air at the York interchange.

York Police officers responded to a call from a woman at a York hotel, who had been in contact with a man and a woman who said she was concerned about their behavior. She said the man had been in her room earlier, he was drinking and making her uncomfortable. She also said he had a handgun in his front jeans pocket.

Court documents indicate she asked the man to leave and eventually he did. But later, a woman started banging on her hotel door.

The officers suspected they knew the identity of the woman and as they were looking for her, they saw her outside her room. She indicated her children were in the room, as well as her boyfriend, who she identified as Brown. She told officers he was drunk and sleeping. She also whispered, according to court documents, that while they were in her car in the hotel parking lot, he had pulled her across the center console by her hair and allegedly said something to the effect of “If I go to jail tonight, when I get out, I’m going to come kill you.” She then alleged Brown exited the vehicle and fired one round from his handgun into the air.

Officers were able to place Brown in restraints while he was asleep, according to court documents. They said that during a search of his person, they found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with one magazine containing 12 rounds with one in the chamber. The handgun was found in his underwear.

Officers said they spoke with the young children who collaborated what their mother said, with a 5-year-old saying she heard a gunshot, was frightened and fell to the ground, according to court documents.

It is further alleged that officers found one spent 9mm casing in the area of where the vehicle was parked.

Brown’s arrest record shows a second offense domestic assault in Polk County, Iowa, which makes him prohibited from possessing a firearm.

This past week, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge and a jury trial was scheduled for later this summer.