Man accused of drug delivery and child abuse

YORK – James T. Mathis, 27, of Belleville, Kan., has been charged with numerous counts associated with the delivery of controlled substances and child abuse, following a traffic stop in York County.
This case began on Nov. 3 shortly after 10:30 p.m., a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when she observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 81, just passing the intersection with County Road 7.
She said in her affidavit filed with the court that the vehicle was speeding and she saw it cross the shoulder line.
A traffic stop was conducted of the Honda sedan with Kansas license plates.
The deputy said she made contact with the driver who was identified as Julieanne Bettis and the passenger, who was Mathis. The deputy said she could smell burned marijuana. She also saw a marijuana pipe and a marijuana grinder on the center console.
It was also noted that Mathis’ five-year-old son was in the back seat.
Consent to search was granted and during the search, it is alleged that the following items were found: 2.753 pounds of lemon THC bars, 115.7 grams of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag, 10.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as the pipe and grinder that were earlier observed.
The deputy notes that the lemon bars, psilocybin mushrooms and the vacuum-sealed marijuana were located under the passenger seat.
The deputy says that Mathis “stated all the drug contents of the vehicle were his and solely his by Bettis knew of the drugs in the vehicle. He stated there were also some ‘lemon gummies’ in the back, wrapped in tin foil.”
Both were arrested and the child was placed in protective custody with Health and Human Services.
The case against Mathis has been bound over to district court. He is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; committing child abuse intentionally, a Class 3A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
