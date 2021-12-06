Man accused of burglary, stealing copper from York College

At that point, the officer cited him for theft by unlawful taking under $5,000.

Later, according to court documents, the officer contacted a business in Grand Island and was informed that both Stoltenberg and his late brother had sold metal there for quite some time. It had been logged, in the business records, that Stoltenberg’s brother sold scrap metal there on Sept. 5 – but Stoltenberg’s brother had passed away on Feb. 2.

Later, Stoltenberg went to the police department where he spoke with a sergeant. According to court documents, Stoltenberg showed the officer a piece of paper he said he had gotten from his brother before his death, which he said was a purchase receipt for about 1,000 pounds of scrap copper he had collected and left at York College. He said his brother told him it was “his retirement fund.”

According to court documents, Stoltenberg said he had purchased his brother’s mobile home last February and his brother gave him a “bill of sale” for copper “he had saved while working at the college.” Stoltenberg said he paid his brother $1,000 for the copper and he felt he owned it. He said he felt “he was repossessing it, just as someone would a car.”