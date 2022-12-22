Making a merrier Christmas

YORK – A couple of days ago, the old press room at the York News-Times was filled to the brim with dozens upon dozens upon dozens of colorful packages from wonderful folks who wanted to make someone else’s Christmas just a little merrier.

Well, the old press room is now empty once again as all those beautiful Christmas presents and well wishes of giving have been delivered to the 15 families chosen for this year’s Adopt A Family program.

This program has been going for 34 years now -- the gracious giving hasn’t slowed down over the decades.

In fact, this year, all the families were adopted in record time. By Dec. 3, all 15 were spoken for by businesses, families, individuals and organizations.

A local church once again provided books about the real meaning of Christmas, as it has for many consecutive Decembers.

A local baker provided goodies and a church group brought in large gift certificates to help the families as well.

As December went on, the packages were delivered here and there as the donors planned, shopped and wrapped away.

The press room slowly filled with holiday cheer. Each anonymous family was given a number and that number was placed on a designated pallet in order to keep the gifts organized. The donors were full of excitement as they carried their Christmas gifts to the storage area, knowing they would be putting smiles on faces and making Christmas brighter.

Blue Valley staff members assisted in getting the gifts to the families, in order to protect the anonymity of those receiving the presents.

In reviewing the “wish lists,” the age range of children was from infants to teenagers who needed coats, pajamas and socks -- and had just a few wants for toys.

Families wanted things like bowls, grocery gift cards, board games and blankets.

What the gifts gave them was even more – they also received the love and generosity of their community.

Although the gifts have been delivered, the money donation portion of the program continues until the end of the year as another part of the Adopt A Family program. Each year, financial donations are accepted by the Adopt A Family administrators at the News-Times and then turned over to an account that is managed by Blue Valley Community Action.

This money is accessed throughout the year as Blue Valley officials help individuals and families who fall on hard times . . . paying for utility bills, for vehicle gas, to help with medications, etc., when people can’t pay for those things themselves and have nowhere to turn.

To make monetary donations, funds may be mailed to Adopt A Family in care of the News-Times, Box 279, York, NE 68467.

All checks should be made payable to Adopt A Family. In order to recognize those who give, contributors will be identified by name in the News-Times, unless they wish to remain anonymous.

Donations may also be made in a person’s memory or on behalf of an individual or a group.

So far, these are the donations that have been received:

• York Sunrise Sertoma: $250

• Carletta Alan: $100

• Anonymous: $200

• James Zieg: $100

• Anonymous: $30

• Alice Fritz: $500

• Steve Reinke: $100

• Dennis Koinzan in memory of Nikki and Kami: $100