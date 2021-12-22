Making a merrier Christmas -- Adopt A Family gifts go to York families in need

YORK – Two days ago, the old press room at the York News-Times was filled to the brim with dozens upon dozens upon dozens of colorful packages from wonderful folks who wanted to make someone else’s Christmas just a little merrier.

Well, the old press room is now empty once again as all those beautiful Christmas presents and well wishes of giving have been delivered to the 15 families chosen for this year’s Adopt A Family program.

This program has been going for 33 years now -- the gracious giving hasn’t slowed down over the decades.

In fact, this year, all the families were adopted in record time. By Dec. 3, all 15 were spoken for by businesses, families, individuals and organizations. A local church once again provided books about the real meaning of Christmas, as it has for many consecutive Decembers. There was also a local baker who whipped up Christmas cookies for each household.

As December went on, the packages were delivered here and there as the donors planned, shopped and wrapped away.