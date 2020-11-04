 Skip to main content
Majority of York County voters went the Republican direction for federal positions
Majority of York County voters went the Republican direction for federal positions

YORK – A great majority of York County voters swayed the Republican way this General Election, when it came to voting for the United States President, United States Senator and Congressional Representative for District 3.

A total of 7,107 people voted, in York County, regarding the race for U.S. President. Of those, 5,296 voted for President Donald Trump. Voting for Democrat challenger, Joe Biden, were 1,619 York County residents. A total of 174 voted for Libertarian Jorgensen. There were 18 write-in votes.

Of the 7,107 votes cast locally for the presidential race, 3,871 were cast on election day and 3,236 were through early voting.

When it came to the race for U.S. Senator, 5,366 York County residents voted for Ben Sasse. A total of 1,008 voted for Democrat Chris Janicek. And 375 voted for Libertarian Gene Siadek. There were 143 write-in votes – but none of those write-ins were assigned, so they were not considered to be official.

Of the 6,892 ballots cast locally for the Senatorial race, 3,724 were cast on Election Day and 3,168 were through early voting.

Regarding the race for the seat currently held by Representative Adrian Smith, 5,541 York County residents voted for Smith while 1,117 voted for Democrat Mark Elworth Jr. For Libertarian Dustin Hobbs, 245 voted in his favor. There were 16 write-in votes.

The early voting/election day break-down for this particular race was not included in the York County Clerk’s report.

