Major construction project proposed to include York’s interchange

YORK – “I actually laughed out loud when I read it,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said of details he recently received regarding a proposed major construction project that would include work and closures at York’s I-80 interchange. “The way I read it is that the westbound exit would be closed for a period of time, so motorists going to York would have to go on to the Bradshaw exit and then turn around and come back to York, using the eastbound exit to cross the bridge to get into town. Can you imagine? I basically laughed when I read the document for this NH-80-7(168) York-Waco Project. The good news is that it says it is still tentative.”

Bamesberger handed out copies to his fellow commissioners this week, of the document detailing this project which remains in “proposed” status.

According to the document from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, “the NDOT is planning to improve approximately 7.73 miles of Interstate 80 (between York and Waco) and approximately .36 miles of Highway 81. The proposed project would be constructed primarily under traffic; however, short-term ramp closures at the York interchange would be required. Designated detours would be provided. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring of 2023 and could be complete by fall of 2024.”

