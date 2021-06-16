Major construction project proposed to include York’s interchange

YORK – “I actually laughed out loud when I read it,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said of details he recently received regarding a proposed major construction project that would include work and closures at York’s I-80 interchange. “The way I read it is that the westbound exit would be closed for a period of time, so motorists going to York would have to go on to the Bradshaw exit and then turn around and come back to York, using the eastbound exit to cross the bridge to get into town. Can you imagine? I basically laughed when I read the document for this NH-80-7(168) York-Waco Project. The good news is that it says it is still tentative.”
Bamesberger handed out copies to his fellow commissioners this week, of the document detailing this project which remains in “proposed” status.
According to the document from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, “the NDOT is planning to improve approximately 7.73 miles of Interstate 80 (between York and Waco) and approximately .36 miles of Highway 81. The proposed project would be constructed primarily under traffic; however, short-term ramp closures at the York interchange would be required. Designated detours would be provided. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring of 2023 and could be complete by fall of 2024.”
The project details says “proposed improvements would consist of concrete repairs, milling and resurfacing the roadway and surfaced shoulders with asphalt, and removing and replacing guardrail. Bridge structures would receive repairs prior to resurfacing with asphalt. All ramps would be repaired and resurfaced. The proposed project would be constructed primarily under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices; however, the on/off ramps at the York interchange would be closed temporarily. Closures would occur one ramp a time with a two-three-day duration for each ramp closure. Night work would occur with this project, with the majority of lane closures occurring during non-peak hours. Designated detours would be provided and would utilize adjacent I-80 on/off ramps.”
Detour diagrams within the plans demonstrate what Bamesberger was referring to – with the same type of detour situation as the one he described during closure of the westbound off-ramp for the eastbound off-ramp as well. In that case, traffic would be referred to the Waco interchange to turn around and come back to York in order to exit the interstate here.
“It says tentative,” Bamesberger reiterated. “But if this happens, it might get underway in the spring of 2023 and not be finished until the fall of 2024. That’s a really long time.”
This would be a federal-aid state transportation project and would have nothing to do with the county. Bamesberger said he simply wanted to pass along the information to his fellow commissioners because it would have an impact on York and York County during its duration.