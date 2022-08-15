Mackenzie and Lively Livestock pull a fast one on Grandpa Jaeger

YORK – They pulled it off.

Mackenzie Jeager and her fellow Lively Livestock 4-H Club members plotted a strategy that pulled a fast one on Mackenzie’s grandad, Gerald Jaeger.

The entire club presented a Quilt of Valor, carefully crafted by Mackenzie with some encouragement and skill coaching by veteran Lively Livestock 4-Hers Mattie Pohl, Addison Cotton and Atleigh Hirschfeld, to granddad just before the antique tractor pull began at the fair.

Long-time Lively Livestock leader Amy Pohl explains, “Mackenzie Jeager wanted to sew a quilt for her grandpa Gerald Jeager and surprise him during the antique tractor pull at the fair (two generations of Jeagers are antique tractor enthusiasts). This was her first-ever sewing project.”

Mackenzie entered the quilt in 4-H judging at the fair and was named grand champion of the junior division.

Lively Livestock takes great pride in a wide variety of community service projects, among which the club headquartered at Benedict has made and presented more than 100 Quilts of Valor.

But how to keep the ultimate reason for the quilt a secret from Grandpa between the judging and the tractor pull?

That’s when the plot thickened.

During the grand champion announcement everyone was careful not to mention it had been made for him all along; or even that it was an official Quilt of Valor for that matter.

Keeping those details on the down-low led to a surprised Gerald when the entire club gathered around him on the track (that’s Mackenzie standing proudly beside Grandpa) and wrapped him in his commemorative, custom quilt of appreciation for serving the country.

Jeager enlisted in the Navy on April 20, 1969. He was first sent to Gulfport, Mississippi, for eight weeks and then to North Island Air Naval Base near San Diego for a few months.

He was transferred to Port Hueneme Sea Bees Base in California. On track to ship out to Vietnam he received three sets of orders in all, however none materialized.

Given a choice to be stationed in Antarctica, Adak, Alaska or Kodiak, Alaska, Gerald chose Kodiak, a Coast Guard Air Base in need of See Bees some 100 miles from Anchorage.

Gerald did mechanic work on most vehicles and heavy equipment, excluding only aircraft. He was stationed in Alaska 22 days shy of two full years.

Temperatures ranged from 0-70 degrees in Kodiak, which averaged a daunting 80 inches of snow in wintertime. At times they had 22 hours of light per day and in the opposite season 22 straight hours of darkness.

In his free time, Gerald enjoyed fishing for halibut, bass and salmon, the latter so delicious he had it canned locally and shipped back to Nebraska. He also fished for king crab, hunted deer and brown bear.

Gerald was honorably discharged from the Navy in the fall of 1972.