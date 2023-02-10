Lyle Ross Moore, age 74 of York, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at York. He was born February 21, 1948 in Central City to James and Mable (Stalker) Moore. Lyle was a long-time truck driver for Crete Carrier Corporation. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing and just being outdoors. Lyle loved food, animals, especially his cats Lewy and Sneakers and classic cars. Lyle was a U.S. Navy veteran who served two tours in Vietnam.

On December 24, 1969 he was married to Vickie L. Sweem at York.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie of York; sons, Jerry (Linda) Moore of Fort Worth, Texas and Bruce (Stacie) Moore of Bellevue and daughter, Brenda (Chad) Tietmeyer of Hampton. His grandchildren include, Trey, Samantha, Addison all of Bellevue. His siblings include, Ruth Hawthorne of Grand Island, Paul (Karen) Moore and Dennis (Kathy) Moore all of York, Janice White of Grand Island and Wayne Moore of Polk. Nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Dave and Stanley Moore; sisters, Shirley Hawthorne, Nancy Ziegler and Marilyn Rosenberry.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Metz Chapel in York with Dr. Greg Koehn officiating. Interment will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. A reception following interment will be held at the York County Fair 4-H building. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Online condolences may be emailed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.