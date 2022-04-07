 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luck of the Draw a success

Luck of the Draw

On Friday, April 1, the YPS Foundation held its annual fundraiser at the Cornerstone Event Center at the York Fairgrounds. It was a reverse drawing. In other words, if your number was drawn you didn’t win the grand prize but there were some other prizes along the way. Chris Holder and Greg Adams drew the tickets and hosted the event. At the conclusion of the drawing, the winner of the $5,000 was Matt Kern.

