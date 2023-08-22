Lucianne Reichert, widow of Robert V. Reichert of York, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023 at Heritage Crossings Nursing Home. Her loving family surrounded her.

Lucianne was born on January 18, 1937 in Hackensack, N.J. to Clifford and Anita Mohwinkel. She grew up in Tenafly, N.J.; after completing high school, she came to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to study nutrition, where she met her husband, Robert V. Reichert. Lucianne became a devoted wife, mother, and gifted seamstress.

Throughout her life, Lucianne was known for her generosity with the produce from her large garden and clever baking projects such as teddy bear loaves of bread and handful-of-candy Halloween cookies. She deeply loved Siamese cats, having raised hundreds of kittens, every one of whom went to a loving home.

Lucianne was a beloved member of her community and will be remembered for participating in the Yorkshire Playhouse, where she served on the board, operated the box office, managed the costume library, and made many costumes over the years. She telephoned thousands of people to rally donors to Red Cross blood drives and donated nearly twenty gallons of blood herself. She served in the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol for 36 years, where she attained the rank of Major and never missed a Search and Rescue exercise; she traveled all over the state testing communications facilities.

Lucianne is survived by her sister, Madelyn Spadaro; her three sons, Lance, David and Raymond; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Reichert, and her brother, Clifford “Tony” Mohwinkel, Jr.

Lucianne’s life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on August 24, 2023 at Metz Mortuary of York. Family and friends are invited to attend and pay their respects. The service will be streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl1ffBwglpCqu7nKkx42SzQ

Lucianne has been cremated and there will be no viewing. Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the United Methodist Church in York in memory of Lucianne.

The Reichert family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who offered support, care, and condolences during this difficult time.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.