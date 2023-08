Lucianne Reichert, age 86 of York, died Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Geneva. Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will be in Geneva Cemetery at a later date. You may view the service on Metz Mortuary YouTube Channel. Lucianne was cremated, no viewing or visitation. Metz Mortuary is handling the arrangements.