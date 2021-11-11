Loyd Erks, Utica, reflects on life as a soldier

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In the military, you know what needs to be done and you get it done. You do everything they tell you to do in the right way,” he said.

Erks remembers having to sweep and mop the floors of the camp buildings. “I’d have to sweep out every speck of dirt in the cracks of the tiles. It prepared me for what was to come in Germany,” said Erks.

After eight weeks at Fort Bliss, Erks was Germany bound. He remembers 2 a.m. wake up calls to the alarming sound of whistles being blown in his ears by the commanders. “It didn’t take us long to jump out of bed, go to the site we were sent to, and dig tank trenches about three feet deep.”

Erks was also in charge of running the M32 Tank Recovery Vehicle. Erks said his faith and the friendships he made while being in the military made all the long days worth it. He and his friends would often go to a Lutheran church service every Sunday morning in Frankfurt, Germany. Attending church gave the soldiers resiliency and strength to maintain peak efficiency and nobility.

As soon as they were packing up to leave Germany in 1956, one of Erks’ friends had already set a date for a veteran reunion. The first reunion Erks attended was in 1961 at a church camp in Wisconsin. Erks and his friends have been meeting ever since then at the camp.