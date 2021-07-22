Lower case counts are good, vaccinations encouraged before school starts

YORK – Local health officials say they are happy about lower COVID case counts in the health district and York County, but they are encouraging vaccinations especially before the 2021-22 school year starts.

During this week’s community sector briefing, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said, “We are seeing lower case counts in York County and throughout the district. In fact, York County only had one new COVID case this past week. We are enjoying lower case numbers after the outbreaks we saw in June. We are really hoping to get more people vaccinated, as this is the best chance we have to slow down the virus especially with the variants that are here.

“I also want to give a shout out to York County, which has the highest vaccination rate of all the counties in our health district,” McDougall said. “It shows that people and our partners are working hard to get others vaccinated.

“We are able to vaccinate people down to the age of 12,” McDougall continued. “As you look at the vaccination figures, as you get into the younger age groups, you see less and less vaccinations. We would like to see more get vaccinated as school will soon be in session. There is still time to do that and we hope more parents will become interested in getting their kids vaccinated.

