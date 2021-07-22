Lower case counts are good, vaccinations encouraged before school starts

YORK – Local health officials say they are happy about lower COVID case counts in the health district and York County, but they are encouraging vaccinations especially before the 2021-22 school year starts.
During this week’s community sector briefing, Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said, “We are seeing lower case counts in York County and throughout the district. In fact, York County only had one new COVID case this past week. We are enjoying lower case numbers after the outbreaks we saw in June. We are really hoping to get more people vaccinated, as this is the best chance we have to slow down the virus especially with the variants that are here.
“I also want to give a shout out to York County, which has the highest vaccination rate of all the counties in our health district,” McDougall said. “It shows that people and our partners are working hard to get others vaccinated.
“We are able to vaccinate people down to the age of 12,” McDougall continued. “As you look at the vaccination figures, as you get into the younger age groups, you see less and less vaccinations. We would like to see more get vaccinated as school will soon be in session. There is still time to do that and we hope more parents will become interested in getting their kids vaccinated.
“In the last month, we saw the Delta cluster of cases, with 42 people having it in the health district,” she said. “We also had a P1 cluster. Those have now quieted down. We are anticipating more and more cases of the Delta variant, which is the one from India, which is becoming the more predominant strain and it is more contagious.
“The good news is that we are still giving vaccines,” McDougall said. “We are having shot clinics, as are the pharmacies, Henderson Health Care, York General Health Care . . . we are doing two a week here, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and we will be at the county fairs in the district as well.”
McDougall said at the end of July, changes will be coming in how Four Corners’ online dashboard will look because executive orders from the governor will be expiring. At that time, the dashboard will offer more district-level data, per law. “We will continue with all our contact tracing and contacting people to limit the spread. We will be doing our same job, the data will just look a little different and we will continue to share as much information as we can.”
Lisa Hurley, director of the York County Development Corporation, read a report from Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services. In his report, Ulrich said York General Health Care has so far administered 7,003 vaccinations with 3,551 being first doses and 3,452 being second doses. He said testing continues to be slow, with only nine done in the last week with zero positive results. Regarding the Hearthstone, he said things are much better now as there are no new positive cases there and the red zones “are all clear. As long as we have no new cases, visitations can continue with restrictions.” He added that as of Tuesday, there were no COVID patients in York General Hospital and they plan to “stay put” with all their current COVID restrictions.
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said work continues as the first day of school approaches. “The most pressing question I’m getting is what our plan is. I will be sending communication to the parents in the next few days. We have worked with Four Corners in formulating our plan for the summer – we went to the mask optional stage for the summer programs, and we continue to work with them toward protocol for the fall. Schools continue to get a lot of conflicting information on a daily basis (from a number of outside sources). We will soon be communicating our plan.”
Hurley read a report from York College which said they are encouraging all students to be fully vaccinated before the school year starts. They are also working to finalize all their COVID-related guidelines by July 31.